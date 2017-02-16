Carbondale PD investigating report of...

Carbondale PD investigating report of shots fired, no one injured

Saturday Feb 11

On February 11 at 12:35 a.m., Carbondale police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Rawlings for a report of shots fired. The victims reported a black male fired at them from a dark grey or black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

