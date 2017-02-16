Carbondale PD investigating report of shots fired, no one injured
On February 11 at 12:35 a.m., Carbondale police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Rawlings for a report of shots fired. The victims reported a black male fired at them from a dark grey or black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow
|15 min
|Wow
|3
|Tanya Taylor
|40 min
|Joe barton
|17
|God i miss him (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Mikesgf
|35
|Jbs show place in DeSoto
|12 hr
|Scotty V
|6
|cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Facts
|18
|If the police where doing their job
|Feb 13
|Rabbletrousers
|7
|BJ Glenn
|Feb 11
|Justiceforglenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC