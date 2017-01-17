Will New York See A Near Total Solar Eclipse On August 21st 2017?

Coming up on August 21st 2017, there will be a Total Solar Eclipse visible here in the United States. Will this event be visible to Central New York and the rest of the state? The path of the total eclipse will pass a few hundred miles south west of New York with Carbondale, Illinois being the location of the longest duration eclipse at 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

