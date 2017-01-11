Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Closing Down Thanks to...
On 5 January 2017, hoax news and clickbait web site TheAmericanTribune.org posted a story reporting that the Southern Illinois University campus at Carbondale would be shuttering its doors as of 13 August 2017: Sources say this resulted from necessary Illinois state budget cuts paired with a recent drop in enrollment. The sources say that this enrollment issue is primarily due to parents not wanting their children at the school because of a recent uptick in campus crimes and protest activities.
