SIUC to highlight 'education crisis' ...

SIUC to highlight 'education crisis' during Black History Month

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: KFVS12

Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus will focus on what organizers call the longstanding problems in black education during special presentations, exhibits and activities to celebrate Black History Month. Those involved in planning events throughout the month of February say issues involving black education date back to the days of slavery, when it was unlawful for slaves to learn to read and write and when free blacks had to walk great distances in northern cities past white schools to attend classes in schools solely for black children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carbondale Women's March 12 hr Carol 4
cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16) 13 hr Granny Says 7
The main stream media 13 hr Inquiring minds 1
Tell your secrets Sat Just asking 5
Please help me Sat Buzzkill 4
Snowflakes should go after the real hate groups Sat albino 2
We know who the real haters are Fri On the side 1
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC