SIUC to highlight 'education crisis' during Black History Month

Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus will focus on what organizers call the longstanding problems in black education during special presentations, exhibits and activities to celebrate Black History Month. Those involved in planning events throughout the month of February say issues involving black education date back to the days of slavery, when it was unlawful for slaves to learn to read and write and when free blacks had to walk great distances in northern cities past white schools to attend classes in schools solely for black children.

