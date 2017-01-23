Police seek help in missing teenager ...

Police seek help in missing teenager investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Police are searching for a teenager missing since Tuesday morning after he was last seen in southeast Carbondale, according to a news release. The Carbondale Police Department received the report of a missing person about 10:50 a.m.Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
haunted Murphysboro 2 hr buttkill 4
cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16) 2 hr buttkill 11
Frankie taylor? 4 hr Lhh 28
Carbondale Women's March 4 hr sorry not sorry 7
News Stevie - (Oct '07) 15 hr Cindi 169
sis LaForge and Cassie Nimmo,are a problem. (Nov '15) 16 hr GT better without u 3
Creepy professor (Jul '16) 22 hr Dropkicks 19
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC