Police seek help in missing teenager investigation
Police are searching for a teenager missing since Tuesday morning after he was last seen in southeast Carbondale, according to a news release. The Carbondale Police Department received the report of a missing person about 10:50 a.m.Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|haunted Murphysboro
|2 hr
|buttkill
|4
|cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|buttkill
|11
|Frankie taylor?
|4 hr
|Lhh
|28
|Carbondale Women's March
|4 hr
|sorry not sorry
|7
|Stevie - (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Cindi
|169
|sis LaForge and Cassie Nimmo,are a problem. (Nov '15)
|16 hr
|GT better without u
|3
|Creepy professor (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Dropkicks
|19
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC