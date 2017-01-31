One person injured in early morning shooting in southwest Carbondale
Police respond to the 500 block of South Ash Street for reports of a shooting. About 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, one person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.
