One person injured in early morning shooting in southwest Carbondale

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Police respond to the 500 block of South Ash Street for reports of a shooting. About 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, one person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.

