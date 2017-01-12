Levels nightclub to reopen Friday under new management
People wait to enter the Lil Wayne concert April 20, 2015, outside Levels nightclub in Carbondale. The popular Carbondale nightclub Levels is set to reopen its doors for regular business for the first time since its owner abruptly announced the Levels is scheduled to host a celebratory opening on Friday - the first time it has been open since a special party on New Year's Eve.
