Jones QB Brandon George commits to Southern Illinois

Jones quarterback Brandon George put together a dynamic season leading the Longhorns to the Class 3A state championship, and now he's taking that momentum to the collegiate level. George committed to Football Championship Subdivision's Southern Illinois on Sunday after spending the weekend on campus in Carbondale, Ill.

