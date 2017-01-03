It's Coming! Get Ready for the 'Great...

It's Coming! Get Ready for the 'Great American Total Solar Eclipse' of 2017

On Aug. 21, the moon will completely blot out the sun for observers in 12 states, from Oregon to South Carolina, in the first total solar eclipse visible from the United States mainland since 1979. The rest of North America, and parts of South America, Africa and Europe, will be treated to a partial eclipse.

