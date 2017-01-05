High speed chase ends in two arrests
Energy Police say they clocked a vehicle going 11 miles an hour on Route 13 just after 12:30 this morning. Officers in Carbondale used spike strips to slow the vehicle down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJPF-AM Carterville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe they need to elect a winner
|3 hr
|Eff You Mexico
|1
|Challey Burger Aka Daltun
|6 hr
|lei lei
|10
|Christy at BK
|Thu
|Ashley B
|1
|John Bradley - Jim Kirkp atrick assumes 117th D...
|Thu
|Taxpayer
|1
|vogler mazda?
|Thu
|james gang 19
|3
|Liberals GET OUT
|Dec 30
|Voter 4 Trump
|5
|Crystal Warner - Hair Stylist ?
|Dec 29
|Elizabeth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC