Full solar eclipse gets suburbanites booking summer trips...
Carbondale and southern Illinois tourism offices are revving up their activities to accommodate the 50,000 people expected to converge on the area for the eclipse. Thousands of suburban astronomy fans will be among the 50,000 people expected to converge on downstate Illinois this summer to witness the rare full solar eclipse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challey Burger Aka Daltun
|21 min
|lei lei
|10
|Christy at BK
|22 hr
|Ashley B
|1
|John Bradley - Jim Kirkp atrick assumes 117th D...
|Thu
|Taxpayer
|1
|vogler mazda?
|Thu
|james gang 19
|3
|Liberals GET OUT
|Dec 30
|Voter 4 Trump
|5
|Crystal Warner - Hair Stylist ?
|Dec 29
|Elizabeth
|4
|Obama's legacy
|Dec 28
|Everybody knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC