City prepares for Polar Bear

City officials and local business owners say they are prepared for Polar Bear, the unsanctioned tradition of drinking and partying among SIUC students that begins Saturday. City Manager Gary Williams said the expected visitors to the area can be good for the city's businesses, and police overtime approved in the annual budget should help the overwhelming increase in calls over this celebration weekend.

