City prepares for Polar Bear
City officials and local business owners say they are prepared for Polar Bear, the unsanctioned tradition of drinking and partying among SIUC students that begins Saturday. City Manager Gary Williams said the expected visitors to the area can be good for the city's businesses, and police overtime approved in the annual budget should help the overwhelming increase in calls over this celebration weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circle K girl..what happen to her?
|36 min
|MonsterCock
|6
|Tell your secrets
|5 hr
|Endowed
|7
|The main stream media
|23 hr
|BillyG
|2
|cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16)
|Sat
|WLM
|14
|Burgar King
|Jan 27
|Allen
|9
|vogler mazda?
|Jan 27
|james gang 19
|5
|Former murder suspect wants record cleared (Dec '13)
|Jan 26
|Dcostello
|23
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC