Centerstone receives $4.5 Million grant for Workforce Reentry Initiative

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: RiverBender.com

Centerstone , one of the nation's leading not-for-profit behavioral health care providers, has been awarded a three-year, $4.5 million grant to implement a U.S. Department of Labor Reentry Demonstration Project for Young Adults. The project goals include preventing and reducing crime in high-risk areas of Middle Tennessee and Southern Illinois by enhancing workforce reentry strategies for 563 people, ages 18 to 24, who have been involved with the juvenile or adult justice systems.

