Carbondale Science Center hosts Smith...

Carbondale Science Center hosts Smithsonian exhibit

Friday Jan 20

Terry Fulk of the Jackson County Health Department, speaks at the Science Center to members of the community about preparedness in the case of a flood during a special lecture series in conjunction with the temporary display of Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, at the center. (Anna Spoerre Terry Fulk of the Jackson County Health Department, speaks at the Science Center to members of the community about preparedness in the case of a flood during a special lecture series in conjunction with the temporary display of Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, at the center.

Carbondale, IL

