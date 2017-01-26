Carbondale Science Center hosts Smithsonian exhibit
Terry Fulk of the Jackson County Health Department, speaks at the Science Center to members of the community about preparedness in the case of a flood during a special lecture series in conjunction with the temporary display of Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, at the center. (Anna Spoerre Terry Fulk of the Jackson County Health Department, speaks at the Science Center to members of the community about preparedness in the case of a flood during a special lecture series in conjunction with the temporary display of Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, at the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burgar King
|7 hr
|Allen
|9
|vogler mazda?
|7 hr
|james gang 19
|5
|cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|LACD
|13
|Former murder suspect wants record cleared (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Dcostello
|23
|Carbondale Women's March
|Wed
|sorry not sorry
|7
|Creepy professor (Jul '16)
|Jan 24
|Dropkicks
|19
|The main stream media
|Jan 22
|Inquiring minds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC