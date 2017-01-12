Carbondale, IL ministry keeping homeless population, volunteers warm during cold weather
Some areas in the heartland are seeing temperatures in the single digits, prompting some communities to take steps to make sure people have a warm place to sleep. Good Samaritan Ministries is a homeless shelter in town, and whenever the temperatures drop below freezing, they go into cold weather mode.
