Carbondale, IL ministry keeping homel...

Carbondale, IL ministry keeping homeless population, volunteers warm during cold weather

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KFVS12

Some areas in the heartland are seeing temperatures in the single digits, prompting some communities to take steps to make sure people have a warm place to sleep. Good Samaritan Ministries is a homeless shelter in town, and whenever the temperatures drop below freezing, they go into cold weather mode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schreta the Carbondale hoe 5 hr Juu 5
trailer park on willow street 5 hr trashy 3
who knows donnie dierden 6 hr for real 3
D'Andre Lewis 6 hr yeah 3
Glenn moore 8 hr Gross 1
Crystal Warner - Hair Stylist ? 17 hr Jay 5
kia vehicles Wed james gang 19 5
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC