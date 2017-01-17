Carbondale holds community celebratio...

Carbondale holds community celebration for MLK

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: KFVS12

The 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration was held on Sunday, January 15 at the Carbondale Civic Center. Hundreds of people were at the event, which featured music from the Carbondale Middle School Jazz Band and the Murphysboro High School Choir.

