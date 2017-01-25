Carbondale City Council votes down zo...

Carbondale City Council votes down zoning change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WJPF-AM Carterville

A proposed change in Carbondale city codes that would have allowed civic and fraternal organizations to locate in low density residential areas failed at last night's Carbondale City Council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJPF-AM Carterville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
haunted Murphysboro 2 hr buttkill 4
cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16) 2 hr buttkill 11
Frankie taylor? 4 hr Lhh 28
Carbondale Women's March 4 hr sorry not sorry 7
News Stevie - (Oct '07) 15 hr Cindi 169
sis LaForge and Cassie Nimmo,are a problem. (Nov '15) 16 hr GT better without u 3
Creepy professor (Jul '16) 22 hr Dropkicks 19
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC