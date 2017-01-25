Carbondale City Council votes down zoning change
A proposed change in Carbondale city codes that would have allowed civic and fraternal organizations to locate in low density residential areas failed at last night's Carbondale City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJPF-AM Carterville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|haunted Murphysboro
|2 hr
|buttkill
|4
|cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|buttkill
|11
|Frankie taylor?
|4 hr
|Lhh
|28
|Carbondale Women's March
|4 hr
|sorry not sorry
|7
|Stevie - (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Cindi
|169
|sis LaForge and Cassie Nimmo,are a problem. (Nov '15)
|16 hr
|GT better without u
|3
|Creepy professor (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Dropkicks
|19
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC