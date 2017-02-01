Anti-abortion marchers demonstrate in downtown Carbondale

Sheryl Kula, of Lick Creek, walks across a set of railroad tracks Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, with her husband, Charles, and other demonstrators during an anti-abortion march in Carbondale. (Bill Lukitsch Sheryl Kula, of Lick Creek, walks across a set of railroad tracks Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, with her husband, Charles, and other demonstrators during an anti-abortion march in Carbondale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.