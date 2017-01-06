A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming in 20...

A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming in 2017 a " and St. Louis Is a Top Spot to See It

Friday Jan 6

The first total solar eclipse to pass over the U.S. in 38 years will be here this August - plunging day into night as the moon completely blocks the sun.

