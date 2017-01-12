2 men arrested for Carbondale gas sta...

2 men arrested for Carbondale gas station robbery

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Carbondale police have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery at an area gas station and allege one employee was part of a conspiracy to stage the crime, authorities said in a news release. On Tuesday, Jonquel M. Gaston, 19, was arrested on a charge of theft and John W. Stroger III, 22, was arrested on charges of theft and disorderly conduct.

Carbondale, IL

