2 men arrested for Carbondale gas station robbery
Carbondale police have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery at an area gas station and allege one employee was part of a conspiracy to stage the crime, authorities said in a news release. On Tuesday, Jonquel M. Gaston, 19, was arrested on a charge of theft and John W. Stroger III, 22, was arrested on charges of theft and disorderly conduct.
