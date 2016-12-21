Victory Dream Center in Carbondale gi...

Victory Dream Center in Carbondale gives out food, gifts to hundreds

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: KFVS12

The Victory Dream Center in Carbondale, Illinois kicked off it's 18th annual Spirit of Love/Operation 400 Food and Gift Drive on Sunday, Dec. 11. This year 400 families were given presents and food. Studies suggest that the poverty rate in Jackson County continues to grow each year so organizers understand the importance of the event.

