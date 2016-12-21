U.N. Outgoing Secretary-General Visit...

U.N. Outgoing Secretary-General Visits Lincoln's Tomb

In a year where Springfield has seen Presidents and more political candidates than normal, we're ending with a visit from the outgoing Secretary General of the United Nations. Ban Ki-moon came to Springfield Wednesday after giving a speech at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, to tour Lincoln's Tomb at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

