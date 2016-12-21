Student government: Make SIU a sanctu...

Student government: Make SIU a sanctuary for immigrants

Wednesday Dec 28

Student groups at Southern Illinois University are asking school leaders to declare their campuses a sanctuary for students who are in the U.S. without legal permission. Randy Dunn, president of the SIU system, says staff members are studying the issue.

