Southern Illinois University to sell more alcohol at games

Saturday Dec 24

Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials say fans of legal drinking age may be able to purchase alcohol at sporting events as soon as next fall. Athletic director Tommy Bell tells The Southern Illinoisan there are still details to work out, such as if there will be a limit to where and how many drinks fans can buy.

