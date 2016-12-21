SIU Women's Club accepting scholarship applications
The Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship and the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Scholarship are each worth $2,000. All female undergraduate students enrolled in a degree program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale who have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and a minimum of 24 credits earned at the university are eligible to apply.
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason murphy
|1 hr
|Pathetic excuse
|1
|Looking for Manwhore
|11 hr
|Loti
|9
|Tori Falkenburry
|11 hr
|Beth
|5
|cody barton
|17 hr
|Cody Barton
|10
|new carterville stylist is an atheist!
|Thu
|J Bus
|10
|Toni a nurse at herrin hospital
|Dec 21
|christina
|4
|Lucas bremer
|Dec 21
|Nelly
|9
