SIU Women's Club accepting scholarship applications

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: KFVS12

The Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship and the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Scholarship are each worth $2,000. All female undergraduate students enrolled in a degree program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale who have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and a minimum of 24 credits earned at the university are eligible to apply.

