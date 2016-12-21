SIU Trustees approve campus water system improvement for SIUE
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus today, approved the project budget for the first phase of replacing valves and fire hydrants on the Edwardsville campus. The board also approved planning to replace sidewalks and the natural turf at the outdoor recreation complex on the SIUE campus.
