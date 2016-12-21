Photo of the Day: Smartphone Santa

Photo of the Day: Smartphone Santa

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Jeff Goelz, assistant director of the Recreation Center, takes a break from taking pictures with local dogs to look at his iPhone on Saturday at Murdale True Value in Carbondale. Goelz dressed as Santa to take pictures with local dogs to raise money for St. Francis Care animal shelter in Murphysboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason murphy 1 hr Pathetic excuse 1
Looking for Manwhore 11 hr Loti 9
Tori Falkenburry 11 hr Beth 5
cody barton 17 hr Cody Barton 10
new carterville stylist is an atheist! Thu J Bus 10
Toni a nurse at herrin hospital Dec 21 christina 4
Lucas bremer Dec 21 Nelly 9
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,240 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC