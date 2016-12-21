Photo of the Day: Meeting the man in red
Callie James, of Carterville, attempts to persuade her children Gunnar James, 1, and Kinley James, 3, to sit with University Mall Santa, Max Luttrell, Wednesday in Carbondale. "They're always terrified," Callie said of her children taking pictures with Santa.
