Outgoing UN secretary-general praises Lincoln in Illinois
The State-Journal Register reports the outgoing secretary-general stopped Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln's tomb. He said the 16th president "exemplified how a leader can inspire people to unite and reconcile and integrate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Manwhore
|12 min
|loyalty
|21
|Obama's legacy
|2 hr
|Everybody knows
|2
|Duncan's (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|Regards
|10
|Blue haired bri girl
|10 hr
|The one101
|15
|Liberals GET OUT
|Mon
|Start_thinking
|4
|lying Co workers
|Sun
|troof
|2
|Creepy professor
|Dec 25
|Seriously
|18
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC