Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run near Carbondale

Authorities in the southern Illinois have arrested a man in last month's fatal hit-and-run accident just outside of Carbondale. Citing a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, The Southern Illinoisan reports that 28-year-old Ryne Sasso of Murphysboro was arrested Thursday in the Nov. 25 hit-and-run accident in which a man named Bruce Glenn was killed and another man walking with him on Airport Road was injured.

