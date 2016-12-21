Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run near Carbondale
Authorities in the southern Illinois have arrested a man in last month's fatal hit-and-run accident just outside of Carbondale. Citing a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, The Southern Illinoisan reports that 28-year-old Ryne Sasso of Murphysboro was arrested Thursday in the Nov. 25 hit-and-run accident in which a man named Bruce Glenn was killed and another man walking with him on Airport Road was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schreta... the Carbondale hoe
|13 hr
|Blahh
|1
|Schreta the Carbondale hoe
|13 hr
|Blahh
|4
|meth house?
|13 hr
|Sherri
|4
|Blue haired bri girl
|14 hr
|Thats whats up
|7
|Who's bigger
|16 hr
|Susan Ford - SIU ...
|18
|Jason murphy
|Sat
|Pathetic excuse
|1
|Looking for Manwhore
|Fri
|Loti
|9
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC