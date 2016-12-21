Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run nea...

Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run near Carbondale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Daily Herald

Authorities in the southern Illinois have arrested a man in last month's fatal hit-and-run accident just outside of Carbondale. Citing a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, The Southern Illinoisan reports that 28-year-old Ryne Sasso of Murphysboro was arrested Thursday in the Nov. 25 hit-and-run accident in which a man named Bruce Glenn was killed and another man walking with him on Airport Road was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schreta... the Carbondale hoe 13 hr Blahh 1
Schreta the Carbondale hoe 13 hr Blahh 4
meth house? 13 hr Sherri 4
Blue haired bri girl 14 hr Thats whats up 7
Who's bigger 16 hr Susan Ford - SIU ... 18
Jason murphy Sat Pathetic excuse 1
Looking for Manwhore Fri Loti 9
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC