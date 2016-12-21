IL man sentenced 3 years in prison for stealing power tools from employer
The Jackson County State's Attorney announced Thursday that on December 6 Kenneth Carson, 32, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for theft. In June of 2016, Carson pawned several items including saws, an impact driver and a gas-powered blower to Midwest Cash in Carbondale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Manwhore
|9 hr
|Loti
|9
|Tori Falkenburry
|9 hr
|Beth
|5
|cody barton
|15 hr
|Cody Barton
|10
|new carterville stylist is an atheist!
|Thu
|J Bus
|10
|Toni a nurse at herrin hospital
|Dec 21
|christina
|4
|Lucas bremer
|Dec 21
|Nelly
|9
|Liberals GET OUT
|Dec 20
|suckit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC