Department Spotlight: Illinois facility restores 'real life' for veterans
U.S. Air Force veteran James Baulier has made multiple trips to The Haven, an outdoor retreat located in Carbondale, Ill., and operated by The American Legion Department of Illinois - and, more specifically, the Department of Illinois Fifth Division and the Egyptian Past Commanders' Club . A temporary resident at the Community Living Center at the Marion, Ill., Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Baulier said visiting The Haven always is a great experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Manwhore
|9 hr
|Loti
|9
|Tori Falkenburry
|9 hr
|Beth
|5
|cody barton
|15 hr
|Cody Barton
|10
|new carterville stylist is an atheist!
|Thu
|J Bus
|10
|Toni a nurse at herrin hospital
|Dec 21
|christina
|4
|Lucas bremer
|Dec 21
|Nelly
|9
|Liberals GET OUT
|Dec 20
|suckit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC