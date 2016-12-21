Carbondale residents benefit from 'Community Christmas Store' program
The City of Carbondale Police Department hosted its 15th annual Community Christmas Store for Carbondale residents on December 14 and 15. The program targets families with children from ages one to 10 years old and who do not receive services from other agencies. The program has evolved to let the parents be more involved in the selection of the gifts for their children.
