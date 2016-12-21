$3M in emergency funds headed to Illinois community colleges
The Illinois board in charge of community colleges has approved distribution of $3 million in emergency funds to help schools across the state that are in need. Illinois Community College Board chairman Lazaro Lopez said during Wednesday's meeting in Carterville that Illinois community colleges will continue to struggle until there is a stable budget in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Manwhore
|9 hr
|Loti
|9
|Tori Falkenburry
|9 hr
|Beth
|5
|cody barton
|15 hr
|Cody Barton
|10
|new carterville stylist is an atheist!
|Thu
|J Bus
|10
|Toni a nurse at herrin hospital
|Dec 21
|christina
|4
|Lucas bremer
|Dec 21
|Nelly
|9
|Liberals GET OUT
|Dec 20
|suckit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC