Runaway teenager sought by Carbondale police
Carbondale police are asking for help in finding a teenager missing since Sunday, according to a news release from the department. Cassandra R. Brooks, 17, was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason murphy
|1 hr
|Pathetic excuse
|1
|Looking for Manwhore
|11 hr
|Loti
|9
|Tori Falkenburry
|11 hr
|Beth
|5
|cody barton
|17 hr
|Cody Barton
|10
|new carterville stylist is an atheist!
|Thu
|J Bus
|10
|Toni a nurse at herrin hospital
|Dec 21
|christina
|4
|Lucas bremer
|Dec 21
|Nelly
|9
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC