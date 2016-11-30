Fitch Rates Southern Illinois Healthc...

Fitch Rates Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises' (IL) Series 2016A&B Bonds 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Wednesday Nov 30

Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to the following bonds expected to be issued by the Illinois Finance Authority on behalf of Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. : The series 2016A&B bonds are expected to be issued as fixed-rate bonds. The series 2016A bonds are to be tax-exempt while the series 2016B will be taxable.

