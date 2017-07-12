Cape Girardeau's Airport Options.
Yesterday, Cape Girardeau Airport manager Bruce Loy said that they need to expand their lobby seating and secured-passenger holding area If SkyWest gives their commuter service. They would also need to upgrade their airport rescue and firefighting response due to SkyWest's larger aircraft.
