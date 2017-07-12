5-year-old girl nearly drowns at Cape...

5-year-old girl nearly drowns at Cape Splash, taken to hospital

A small girl was hospitalized after nearly drowning Tuesday at Cape Splash. Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Thompson said her department still was assessing the incident, but confirmed the child, who she said was about 5 years old, was not breathing when two lifeguards rescued her from deep water shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

