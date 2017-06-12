Young Man Faces Felony Molestation Ch...

Young Man Faces Felony Molestation Charges.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police said he molested a child who was younger than 5 years old. The probable-cause Statement says deputies investigating a hotline report contacted Williams at his residence on June 7th after the 5-year-old victim talked to an adult about the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Irene Slinkard 8 min Sierra 1
Portland 6/4/2017 2 hr Smackdown2017 10
carlie on channel 12 is hot 3 hr yookay 1
Advice for KFVS 12 3 hr The Fonz 122
16-17 year old drivers 4 hr Guest 4
Hows trump workin out for ya 6 hr Guest 341
Friendly advice 9 hr Just wondering 6
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC