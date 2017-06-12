Young Man Faces Felony Molestation Charges.
A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police said he molested a child who was younger than 5 years old. The probable-cause Statement says deputies investigating a hotline report contacted Williams at his residence on June 7th after the 5-year-old victim talked to an adult about the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Irene Slinkard
|8 min
|Sierra
|1
|Portland 6/4/2017
|2 hr
|Smackdown2017
|10
|carlie on channel 12 is hot
|3 hr
|yookay
|1
|Advice for KFVS 12
|3 hr
|The Fonz
|122
|16-17 year old drivers
|4 hr
|Guest
|4
|Hows trump workin out for ya
|6 hr
|Guest
|341
|Friendly advice
|9 hr
|Just wondering
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC