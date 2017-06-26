Watch out From Above
Federal aviation officials were investigating in Ripley County, after a single-engine plane embedded itself in a garage when it ran out of fuel and made an emergency landing in a field. Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton said, the pilot, a Cape Girardeau man in his 30s, reported to Federal Aviation Association officials he had been in Texas earlier in the day and was en route to the Doniphan airport, Barton said the pilot was an experienced one who had "flew in this area before.
