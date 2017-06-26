Watch out From Above

Watch out From Above

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

Federal aviation officials were investigating in Ripley County, after a single-engine plane embedded itself in a garage when it ran out of fuel and made an emergency landing in a field. Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton said, the pilot, a Cape Girardeau man in his 30s, reported to Federal Aviation Association officials he had been in Texas earlier in the day and was en route to the Doniphan airport, Barton said the pilot was an experienced one who had "flew in this area before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Semo paper (Feb '16) 6 min Rick 31
Bill Maher 1 hr The Truth 73
employment with st francis 7 hr Dr Kervorkian 4
Anyone ever had to sue a Carpenter? 7 hr Momma case 30
Who does our government work for? 8 hr Guest 14
Hows trump workin out for ya 9 hr Guest 374
Homeless 12 hr Guest 17
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC