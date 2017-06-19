U.S. Marshals: Cape Girardeau kidnapp...

U.S. Marshals: Cape Girardeau kidnapping suspects were headed to CO to 'smoke weed'

Monday Jun 19 Read more: KFVS12

The two men suspected of kidnapping a woman in Cape Girardeau at knifepoint were reportedly on their way to Colorado to 'smoke weed.' According to Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fielman, an informant told the U.S. Marshals Service that Czarnecki and Smith were on their way to Colorado to 'smoke weed.'

Cape Girardeau, MO

