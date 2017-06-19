TGP Founder Jim Hoft to Speak on Blogging and How to Defeat the Fake...
The Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft will speak Saturday morning at the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Missouri Writers' Guild in the Cape Girardeau. The SMWG meets on the third Saturday of the month at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
