Second Annual Prayer March in Cape Girardeau, MO
The Second Annual Community Prayer March came to Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. at Indian Park. There around a hundred people that marched through the streets going to areas where people were killed in violent crimes in the last 17 years in the southeastern part of Cape Girardeau, Mo.
