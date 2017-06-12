Second Annual Prayer March in Cape Gi...

Second Annual Prayer March in Cape Girardeau, MO

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: KFVS12

The Second Annual Community Prayer March came to Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. at Indian Park. There around a hundred people that marched through the streets going to areas where people were killed in violent crimes in the last 17 years in the southeastern part of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

