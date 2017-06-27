Quick thinking, CPR training saves life of MS truck driver in Cape Girardeau, MO
Thanks to the quick thinking of some employees at a Cape Girardeau business, a truck driver is alive and has a new lease on life. On Monday, what was supposed to be a routine delivery was almost the end of the line for a truck driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do black women want to look white? (Oct '16)
|16 min
|Sage Ross
|19
|Hows trump workin out for ya
|26 min
|Sage Ross
|377
|beggers in cape
|28 min
|nope
|7
|Bill Maher
|34 min
|The Truth
|124
|Advice for KFVS 12
|3 hr
|KFVS
|126
|SEMO Drug Task Force, Area Agencies Arrest 27
|5 hr
|Tim
|2
|Drop a name -- snitches
|10 hr
|Stay out of trouble
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC