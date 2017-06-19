Queen of the Mississippi docks at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone ever had to sue a Carpenter?
|35 min
|Local
|4
|RNC contracted out our voter information and ha...
|2 hr
|Smackdown2017
|1
|Corn Fed Heifer (P2)
|4 hr
|Guest
|2
|Hows trump workin out for ya
|7 hr
|Edmund Ruffin
|357
|Go Fund Me Abuse
|7 hr
|Jaded
|8
|Brown Bag Video --- Have You Been There ? (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Irphing
|1,867
|luhr brothers (Jan '13)
|15 hr
|GTO
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC