Public sessions coming to MO to discuss juvenile justice system

The Supreme Court of Missouri's Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness expects to hold public sessions this summer to gain the public's input into the system. The sessions will focus on listening to ideas, experiences or recommendations from community members about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of our youth.

