Public sessions coming to MO to discuss juvenile justice system
The Supreme Court of Missouri's Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness expects to hold public sessions this summer to gain the public's input into the system. The sessions will focus on listening to ideas, experiences or recommendations from community members about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of our youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hows trump workin out for ya
|19 min
|Edmond Ruffin
|353
|Lisa Kay Smith (Aug '13)
|21 min
|Bear
|8
|Decent pain clinic or dr (Jul '15)
|35 min
|Fentanyl
|6
|Door to door steak salesmen
|1 hr
|Meat eater
|2
|Lil bobby hasting
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|What's Going On At Saint Francis Medical Center?
|1 hr
|Bad Idea
|2
|RED DOT storage
|1 hr
|iwantmystuff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC