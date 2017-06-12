Poplar Bluff woman seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash
POPLAR BLUFF, MO - A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday morning, June 11. An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says Ashley Webb was a passenger in a 2005 Dodge 2500 that ran off the left side of Business 67 around 6 a.m. She was ejected after the vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned several times. Webb, 29, was flown to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment.
