Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' museums

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: KFVS12

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed a bill on Thursday, June 22 to ban people convicted of sex offenses against children from coming within 500 feet of children's museums. The legislation included HB 572, sponsored by Rep. Kathryn Swan that prohibits sex offenders from being present or loitering within 500 feet of a children's museum.

