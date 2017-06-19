Governor announces new Innovation Task Force
Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday announced the launch of a new Governor's Innovation Task Force to assess the state of innovation in Missouri and complete a report by the end of August. In a news release, Greitens charged the task force with "analyzing best practices from other states and developing specific recommendations for what can do to promote innovation and new technology start-ups."
